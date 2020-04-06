Trane (NYSE:TT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Trane (NYSE:TT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s current price.

TT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Trane to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.70.

Shares of TT stock opened at $84.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.20. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

