Transcodium (TNS) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Transcodium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $80,285.79 and approximately $105,660.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,264,631 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

