Transcodium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57,208.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Transcodium has a total market cap of $82,906.04 and approximately $57,208.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.06 or 0.02588933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00204998 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,264,631 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

