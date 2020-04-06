TransferCoin Market Cap Reaches $23,236.77 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. TransferCoin has a market cap of $23,236.77 and approximately $33.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015062 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

