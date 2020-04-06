Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock.

RIG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 241,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,641,980. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Transocean has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $686.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Transocean by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Transocean by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

