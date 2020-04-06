Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGS. ValuEngine raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $216.65 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 36,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

