Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Louis Charlton Sells 200,000 Shares

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insider Louis Charlton sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.70 ($8.30), for a total transaction of A$2,340,000.00 ($1,659,574.47).

Louis Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transurban Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, Louis Charlton sold 200,000 shares of Transurban Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.61 ($10.36), for a total transaction of A$2,922,000.00 ($2,072,340.43).

ASX:TCL traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching A$11.16 ($7.91). 13,696,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.77. Transurban Group has a 52-week low of A$9.10 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of A$16.44 ($11.66). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$14.91.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.