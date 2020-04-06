Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 1,348 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.86.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $7.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.65. 180,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.94.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $3,814,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at $62,646,177.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,843 shares of company stock worth $21,086,414 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

