Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 11,757 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 136.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,949,000 after purchasing an additional 82,408 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,744,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,217,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after buying an additional 148,452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $3.54 on Monday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,800. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

