Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 1,757 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $5.57 on Monday, reaching $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,031,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,621,514. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

