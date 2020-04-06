Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 9,194 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 295.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 421,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $10.80 on Monday, reaching $143.98. 2,221,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,661. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.08 and a 200-day moving average of $192.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

