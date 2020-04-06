Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.03.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. The company has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $4,338,520.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,527,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,765,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073,340 shares of company stock valued at $150,073,035 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

