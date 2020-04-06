Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,704,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.93. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.79.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.