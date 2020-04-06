Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,820,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,478,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

