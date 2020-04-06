Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $5,529,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.91. 680,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,991,250. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.26.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.