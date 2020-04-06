Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.60 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $21.34. 69,684,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,069,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

