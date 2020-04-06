Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.97 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,901,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,936,886. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.66. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.