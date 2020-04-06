Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,304,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,028,000 after buying an additional 390,692 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,024,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,472,000 after buying an additional 97,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,569,000 after buying an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $3.59 on Monday, reaching $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,142. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

