Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,738,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,425,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

