Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.40.

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.30. 1,358,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,602. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.