Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43,908 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.6% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,878. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.32.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

