Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 10,779 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,749. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

