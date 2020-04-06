Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 438 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

NEE stock traded up $14.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.69. 2,004,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,764. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.14. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

