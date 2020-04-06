Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 752 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after buying an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 181.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 32.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $12.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

