Trias (TRY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Trias token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a market cap of $1.06 million and $1.42 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.02623611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00204130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,303,526,141 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

