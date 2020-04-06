Trident Group (TRDT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.02604554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00206793 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

