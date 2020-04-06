Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 11,629 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for 1.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,141,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.56. 38,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

