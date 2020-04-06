Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 7,199 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

FTSL traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.75. 6,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $48.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

