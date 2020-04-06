Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

SCHX stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,142. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

