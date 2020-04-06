Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $12.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.36 and a 200-day moving average of $281.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

