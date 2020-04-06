Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 3.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $446,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.43. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

