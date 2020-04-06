Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.88. 25,228,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,795,784. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

