Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $22.24 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,592 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 15.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 2.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $22,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

NASDAQ:FV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.91. 423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,640. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

