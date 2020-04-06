Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 2.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after buying an additional 1,381,738 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after buying an additional 1,074,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $5,129,387.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,782.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

