Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded up $17.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $368.19. The stock had a trading volume of 787,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.88.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.