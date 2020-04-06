Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after buying an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.41.

NYSE WMT traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,651,656. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $97.24 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

