Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 55,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 933,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,745,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,515,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

