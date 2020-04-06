Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 1,496 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $13.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.47. 6,988,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,395,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.85. The company has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

