Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.68. 5,595,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,544,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.