Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 9,786 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital accounts for approximately 2.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Main Street Capital worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur L. French acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MAIN traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $19.29. 32,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.