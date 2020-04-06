Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,123 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $12.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.51. 2,279,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,982. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

