Tripio (TRIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.18 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.02591472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00201360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034122 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

