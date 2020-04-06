TRON (TRX) Trading 15.6% Higher This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, TRON has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $874.52 million and $1.04 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono, Tidex, ChaoEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.02556449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00200088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00103775 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Indodax, LBank, Rfinex, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Coinnest, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Fatbtc, IDCM, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Braziliex, CoinTiger, Upbit, IDAX, YoBit, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, DragonEX, Tokenomy, Neraex, Kryptono, Coindeal, BitFlip, Coinrail, Tidex, CoinEx, CoinExchange, Binance, WazirX, Exrates, Exmo, BitForex, Huobi, HitBTC, CoinBene, Cryptomate, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Liquid, RightBTC, OEX, LATOKEN, Liqui, DDEX, Koinex, Bittrex, Kucoin, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Allcoin, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

