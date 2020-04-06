TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a report on Sunday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 398,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TrueCar by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TrueCar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

