TrueChain Price Tops $0.28 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003989 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinBene. TrueChain has a total market cap of $22.59 million and $47.86 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.04701218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00067693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037189 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009717 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, OKEx, ZB.COM, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.