TrueDeck Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,860.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $108,510.74 and $14,860.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02635352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00205810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

