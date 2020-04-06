TrueFlip Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $3,005.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.02604554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00206793 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

