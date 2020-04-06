Truegame Price Tops $0.0031 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Truegame has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $257,783.93 and approximately $29,245.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02635352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00205810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

