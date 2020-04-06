TrueUSD Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00013926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, IDEX and CoinTiger. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $135.82 million and approximately $545.98 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.02591472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00201360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034122 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 136,711,503 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, WazirX, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, Koinex, Bitso, HBUS, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

