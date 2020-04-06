TrueVett Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (VME)

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, TrueVett has traded 349.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueVett has a market capitalization of $11,672.28 and $47.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueVett token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.78 or 0.04632091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037540 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003386 BTC.

TrueVett Profile

TrueVett (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi. The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling TrueVett

TrueVett can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueVett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueVett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

